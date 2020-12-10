Furbo Treat Tossing HD Pet Cam back to Black Friday pricing at $134 + more from $35

Amazon is now offering the Furbo Treat Tossing HD Pet Camera for $133.99 shipped. Also matched at Chewy. Regularly $200, this is nearly 35% off the going rate, matching the best Black Friday price and the lowest total we can find. This provides 1080p HD feeds of your furry friends directly to your smartphone or other smart home devices. A built treat tossing mechanisms and two-way audio allow you to interact with your pups remotely while mid angle viewing a night vision round out the camera’s main features. Barking notifications are also a nice touch for dog owners. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more pet camera deals from $35.

A great alternative to the Furbo if you don’t need the treat tossing and other special features is the basic Petcube monitoring camera. That, along with the rest of the 2020 Petcube line is seeing some light discounts on Amazon right now you can browse through below.

Amazon Petcube camera deals:

But if it’s people and security smart cameras you’re after, we have plenty of deals to check out. Firstly, go dive into this week’s Anker sale from $11 where you’ll find some home camera solutions, then check out this Wyze Cams bundle for just $40. The VAVA outdoor Wireless Cam Pro system is also on sale right now alongside this Nest Cam Indoor bundle as well.

More on the Furbo Pet Camera:

1080p Full HD Camera & Night Vision: livestream video to monitor your pet on your phone with a 160-degree wide-angle view, day & night.

2-Way Audio & BARKING ALERT: Furbo’s BARKING SENSOR detects when your dog is barking. It sends push notifications to your smartphone when it detects barking. Know what’s going on at home and talk to calm them down via the app.

Fun TREAT TOSSING: TOSS a treat to your dogs via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. Fill it with your dogs’ favorite treats & play a game of catch.

Easy 3-Step Setup: 1) plug in to a power outlet using its USB cord 2) download the Furbo app 3) connect to your home wifi.

