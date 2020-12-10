FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Motorola’s holiday sale takes up to 33% off latest Android smartphones from $100

-
AndroidMotorola
33% off $100+

Motorola is kicking off a holiday smartphone sale today on its selection of unlocked Android headsets headlined by the One Fusion+ 128GB at $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve tracked since debuting earlier this fall. As one of Motorola’s latest smartphones, the One Fusion+ delivers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 730 and 128GB of storage. Alongside a dedicated Google Assistant button and rear fingerprint sensor, there’s a popup 16MP selfie camera that’s joined by a quad-camera 64MP setup around back. Reviews are still coming in on the new release, but other Motorola handsets are highly-rated. Head below for more from $100.

Motorola holiday smartphone sale highlights

We’re also still seeing a handful of Samsung Galaxy handsets on sale with upwards of $300 in savings attached. There’s even more in our Android guide as well, with all of the best app and game deals being joined by a notable price cut on the Google Pixel 4 at $300.

Motorola One Fusion+ features:

motorola one fusion+ brings together an incredible 64 MP quad camera system along with unstoppable performance and battery life. With a 25% larger color range** and HDR10, your entertainment will come to life on a 6.5″ Total Vision display that stretches uninterrupted from edge to edge. Plus, get booming audio with 4X more powerful bass.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung Galaxy smartphones up to $300: Note 10+ $800, m...
Best Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Jour...
Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, mor...
OnePlus launches buy one get one 50% off sale on latest...
Google Pixel 4 falls to one of its best prices yet at $...
OnePlus 7T touts a 90Hz AMOLED display, three cameras, ...
LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Android smartphone hits a ...
Motorola One Action Smartphone drops to $203 (Save $147...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
Reg. $350

Motorola One Action Smartphone drops to $203 (Save $147)

$203 Learn More
Reg. $499

OnePlus 7T touts a 90Hz AMOLED display, three cameras, more at $330 (Save 33%)

$330 Learn More
Up to $49

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $299: Wi-Fi 128GB model $380, more

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $108

Wyze Lock brings Alexa control to the front door at an all-time low of $90

$90 Learn More
35% off

Journey Girls dolls and more up to 35% off for your gifting needs + more toys from $8

From $8 Learn More
30% off

Hunter Winter Sale takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $8 + free shipping

From $8 Learn More