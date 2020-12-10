Motorola’s holiday sale takes up to 33% off latest Android smartphones from $100

Motorola is kicking off a holiday smartphone sale today on its selection of unlocked Android headsets headlined by the One Fusion+ 128GB at $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve tracked since debuting earlier this fall. As one of Motorola’s latest smartphones, the One Fusion+ delivers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that’s backed by a Snapdragon 730 and 128GB of storage. Alongside a dedicated Google Assistant button and rear fingerprint sensor, there’s a popup 16MP selfie camera that’s joined by a quad-camera 64MP setup around back. Reviews are still coming in on the new release, but other Motorola handsets are highly-rated. Head below for more from $100.

Motorola holiday smartphone sale highlights

We’re also still seeing a handful of Samsung Galaxy handsets on sale with upwards of $300 in savings attached. There’s even more in our Android guide as well, with all of the best app and game deals being joined by a notable price cut on the Google Pixel 4 at $300.

Motorola One Fusion+ features:

motorola one fusion+ brings together an incredible 64 MP quad camera system along with unstoppable performance and battery life. With a 25% larger color range** and HDR10, your entertainment will come to life on a 6.5″ Total Vision display that stretches uninterrupted from edge to edge. Plus, get booming audio with 4X more powerful bass.

