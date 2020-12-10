FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor hits all-time low of $600 (Save $100), more from $30

25% off $30+

Amazon offers the Razer Raptor 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $700 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts to date, saves you $100, and marks a new all-time low. Razer’s Raptor monitor stands out from other gaming displays on the market with its 27-inch 1440p panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and solid aluminum design. There’s also Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well as support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Integrated cable manage rounds out the notable features alongside HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 130 customers. Head below the fold for more Razer price cuts from $30.

Other Razer gaming deals:

Our PC gaming guide is packed with plenty of other price cuts today if none of the discounted Razer gear is calling your name. Dell’s Days of Deals sale is still live with up to $450 off select Alienware UltraWides and more, not to mention, this ongoing price cut on Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic at a low of $100.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor features:

A gaming monitor needs to perform with extreme speed and clarity to help you react in a split-second It also needs to be able to display deep vibrant colors and a natural life-like image for a truly immersive gaming experience The Razer Raptor was created as an extension of this philosophy—a no-compromise display that produces breathtaking image quality making it the ultimate esports gaming monitor.

