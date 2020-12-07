FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic has a built-in LED display for $100 (New low, 44% off)

Reg. $180 $100

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Down from the typical $180 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Razer’s Seiren Emote microphone not only upgrades your Zoom call quality, but also brings some streaming-tailored features into the mix as well. On top of background noise reduction and a built-in shock mount, there’s also an LED display that can showcase hundreds of emotes to your Twitch stream and more. Over 190 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

For comparison, today’s price cut is just $1 more than the standard version of Razer’s Seiren microphone that lacks all the novel LED features. But if you’re looking to make out for less, the Blue Snowball Ice USB Mic at $50 is worth a closer look. It’ll give your Zoom call or streaming setup better sounding audio, but without all of the flair of Razer’s options.

And while we’re talking about ways to upgrade your battlestation, our PC gaming guide is filled with notable price cuts today. From new all-time lows on Monoprice’s latest 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitors at $250 to Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad at $85, there are plenty of accessories to improve your setup.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

