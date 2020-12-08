Save up to $450 on Alienware UltraWides, Dell monitors, and more

Today, Dell has kicked off its Days of Deals sale with a selection of discounted monitors, PC accessories, and more. Our top pick is the new Alienware 38-inch Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) for $1,449.99. Normally selling for $1,900, today’s offer is good for a $450 discount, marks only the second time it has been on sale since launching in November, and matches the all-time low. Alienware’s 38-inch model sports a curved panel with 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also a pair of HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB 3.0 hub to complete the package. Reviews are still coming in, but other Alienware monitors are highly-rated. Head below for more.
Other notable price cuts:
- Alienware 25-inch 1080p 240Hz Monitor: $670 (Reg. $900)
- 27-inch 1080p Monitor: $150 (Reg. $230)
- Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse: $80 (Reg. $100)
- 24-inch 1080p Monitor: $130 (Reg. $200)
- and even more…
Alienware 38-inch Curved Monitor features:
Aside from giving you strikingly realistic images, VESA DisplayHDR 600 with localized dimming, improves the contrast ratio with greater color depth, remarkable clarity and a reduced halo effect. IPS Nano Color technology is the cinema standard that offers wider color coverage than sRGB, enabling colors to be richer and more lifelike. Plus, it supports 95% DCI-P3 across a wide-viewing angle.
