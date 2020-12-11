FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grow your reading list with up to 67% off DC digital comics from $1

-
MediaComixology
67% off $1

ComiXology is closing out the week with an up to 67% off DC Event and Mini Series Sale on a collection of digital graphic novels and single issue reads. With prices starting at $1, you’ll find a variety of ways to read up on iconic DC superhero and villains headlined by Batman: Death of the Family at $6.99. Usually selling for $17, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve tracked in over six months. This 174-page graphic novel is a must-read for fans of the caped crusader, offering a darker take on the Joker and his terrifying antics throughout Gotham City. But you’ll of course find even more price cuts down below the fold.

Whether you’ve already read the featured graphic novel or are just looking for another way to get in on the DC action, be sure to swing by the entire sale right here. With up to 67% in savings to be had here, there are a collection of other titles starring the Justice League, Super Man, Flash, and other mainstays in the DC comic realm. Not to mention, some more affordable single issue reads from just $1.

Don’t forget that over in our ComiXology guide, you’ll find some additional sales right now, including up to 67% in savings on Deadpool digital comics from $1. Then once the graphic novel situation is taken care of, be sure to swing by our media guide for even more ways to grow your reading list. Notably, there’s a collection of magazines on sale from $4 per year, with notable titles like Wired, GQ, Vogue, and many more available.

Batman: Death of the Family synopsis:

After having his face sliced off one year ago, the Joker makes his horrifying return to Gotham City! But even for man who’s committed a lifetime of murder, he’s more dangerous than ever before. How can Batman protect his city and those he’s closest to? It all leads back to Arkham Asylum…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Comixology

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Magazine gifts from $4/yr.: Men’s/Women’s H...
Blu-ray/4K from $4: Matrix, James Bond Ultimate Collect...
Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring &...
Save up to 67% on Deadpool digital comics at all-time l...
Microsoft discounts Christmas specials, action thriller...
Black Friday magazine pricing back from $4/yr.: Wired, ...
Latest Apple movie sale offers up sports films, holiday...
Blu-ray and 4K from $10: Hobbit Trilogy 4K, Game of Thr...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Save up to 67% on Deadpool digital comics at all-time lows from $1

$1+ Learn More
Shop now

ComiXology launches BOGO FREE Marvel sale: Spider-Man, Star Wars, more

BOGO Free Learn More
65% off

Magazine gifts from $4/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, Vogue, many more

From $4/yr. Learn More
Reg. $240

Modernize a dated living room with Walker Edison’s white TV stand: $189 (Reg. $240)

$189 Learn More
Up to 46% off

Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new Echo with two Hue Bulbs at $70

$70 Learn More
Reg. $85

Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle at a new low of $60

$60 Learn More
Reg. $40

Slide this Cuisinart Pizza Grilling Set under the tree for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $40)

$24 Learn More

Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S with ‘same level of depth as the PC’

Learn More