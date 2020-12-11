ComiXology is closing out the week with an up to 67% off DC Event and Mini Series Sale on a collection of digital graphic novels and single issue reads. With prices starting at $1, you’ll find a variety of ways to read up on iconic DC superhero and villains headlined by Batman: Death of the Family at $6.99. Usually selling for $17, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve tracked in over six months. This 174-page graphic novel is a must-read for fans of the caped crusader, offering a darker take on the Joker and his terrifying antics throughout Gotham City. But you’ll of course find even more price cuts down below the fold.

Whether you’ve already read the featured graphic novel or are just looking for another way to get in on the DC action, be sure to swing by the entire sale right here. With up to 67% in savings to be had here, there are a collection of other titles starring the Justice League, Super Man, Flash, and other mainstays in the DC comic realm. Not to mention, some more affordable single issue reads from just $1.

Batman: Death of the Family synopsis:

After having his face sliced off one year ago, the Joker makes his horrifying return to Gotham City! But even for man who’s committed a lifetime of murder, he’s more dangerous than ever before. How can Batman protect his city and those he’s closest to? It all leads back to Arkham Asylum…

