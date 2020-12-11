FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ElevationLab launches up to 60% off flash sale on Apple accessories, more from $12

ElevationLab is now kicking off an up to 60% off flash sale on its collection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Shipping varies per order. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the ElevationHub at $31.96. Down from $40, today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low from back when it launched and is only the second discount to date. ElevationHub turns your existing Apple MacBook charger into a USB-C Hub complete with 61W passthrough as well as USB-A and SD card slots. It clicks right onto the power adapter and sports a compact design that won’t take up much space in your everyday carry. There’s also an elastic band to help keep your charging setup tidy. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Other notable ElevationLab discounts:

Then once you’ve shopped everything on sale here, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more price cuts. This morning’s discount on CalDigit’s waterproof Tuff Nano 512GB USB-C SSD is still live at $99, alongside other work from home gear like Apple’s official Thunderbolt Gigabit Ethernet adapter at $22.

ElevationHub features:

Apple ditched the pop out cord winders when they went from MagSafe to USB-C. Elevation Hub brings the cord management back with an even better design – it keeps your cord wrapped tight (you can toss it around like baseball) and will not come undone.

