ElevationLab launches up to 60% off flash sale on Apple accessories, more from $12

ElevationLab is now kicking off an up to 60% off flash sale on its collection of Apple accessories, chargers, and more. Shipping varies per order. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the ElevationHub at $31.96. Down from $40, today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low from back when it launched and is only the second discount to date. ElevationHub turns your existing Apple MacBook charger into a USB-C Hub complete with 61W passthrough as well as USB-A and SD card slots. It clicks right onto the power adapter and sports a compact design that won’t take up much space in your everyday carry. There’s also an elastic band to help keep your charging setup tidy. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage and then head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

ElevationHub features:

Apple ditched the pop out cord winders when they went from MagSafe to USB-C. Elevation Hub brings the cord management back with an even better design – it keeps your cord wrapped tight (you can toss it around like baseball) and will not come undone.

