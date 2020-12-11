FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CalDigit’s waterproof Tuff Nano 512GB USB-C SSD drops to $99 (Save 24%)

Reg. $130 $99

CalDigit’s official Amazon storefront offers its Tuff Nano Rugged 512GB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $98.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks a new all-time low. CalDigit’s portable SSD delivers an ultra compact design that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance. It pairs with an external silicone sleeve that not only comes in a variety of colors, but also adds extra drop protection into the mix. The drive’s USB-C connectivity complements its internal NVMe storage which allows for up to 1,055MB/s transfer speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Opt for the SanDisk 500GB Extreme USB-C SSD at $85 to save some extra cash. You’re still getting some durable storage, but without the added IP67 water-resistance and slower transfer speeds. But if it’s just for throwing some storage in the everyday carry you can always count on, this SSD will do the trick for less than the featured option.

For more ways to get in the rugged storage game, don’t forget that we’re also still tracking a series of discounts on LaCie’s portable USB-C SSDs and more from $75. With up to 23% in savings here, there are some alternative capacities available if the CalDigit option isn’t quite the right fit.

CalDigit Tuff Nano features:

The Tuff nano is a high-performance SSD that requires ample power to function. We recommend connecting it directly to a port on your computer or through a powered docking station. Bus-powered hubs are not recommended. It may work with mobile devices if connected through a self-powered dock, which can provide additional power. Please check with your manufacturer if external docks and storage are supported. Speed may be limited to 430MB/s when plugged into a USB-A 5Gb/s port.

