Funko POP! stocking stuffer figures from $3: Pokemon, Marvel, Disney, and more

We are now tracking a number of notable deals on Funko POP! characters at both Amazon and as part of the GameStop Deals of the Day. While there are still some great offers live in the GameStop Holiday event on the vinyl collectible figures, there are even more on tap today starting from just $3. This is a great time to fill out your collection or score a quick stocking stuffer for a special someone. Head below for closer look at today’s deals.

In the list below, you’ll find 1-day $3 deals from GameStop with free shipping in orders over $35, as well as some Amazon offers with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Today’s Funko POP! deals:

For even more deals on Funko POP figures, dive into the GameStop holiday sale where some of the newer characters are marked down to $8. Then check out today’s offer on My Arcade’s Mini PAC-MAN Cabinet before you browse through our coverage of LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars and these building kits on sale from $12.

More on the Funko POP Pichu:

Grow your collection with the latest additions to the Pokémon line up featuring Pop! Vulpix, Pop! MewTwo, Pop! Mr. Mime, and Pop! Pichu. From Pokemon, Pichu, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan! Collect and display all Pokemon POP! Vinyl’s! Model Number : 46862

