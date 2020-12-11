Give the gift of My Arcade’s Mini PAC-MAN Cabinet from $19 (Reg. up to $35)

Amazon is now offering the My Arcade PAC-MAN Micro Player Miniature Arcade Cabinet for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. Regularly $35 direct, today’s deal is slightly below the best prices we have tracked over the Black Friday/holiday season and a great chance to score one for Christmas. Not unlike the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents, this one features a 6.75-inch cabinet covered in original marquee-style artwork with a full-color 2.75-inch display. This tiny arcade cabinet is as collectible as it is playable with a removable joystick to reveal a useable D-pad alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, external speaker, and volume control. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for miniature PAC-MAN arcade collectible right now. Something like the arcade machine-equipped PAC-MAN Monopoly board for slightly less might be a good alternative, if some of these $11 Retro Micro Player arcades won’t cut it. The PAC-MAN edition is hard to come by but there are other classics available for purchase.

Speaking of PAC-MAN arcade gear, be sure to dive into our coverage of the 40th anniversary gear including the cross-over Tamagotchi and our hands-on video review of the collection.

You’ll also want to check out hands-on Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade review and the new Arcade1Up OutRun racing cabinet with steering wheel controls.

More on the My Arcade PAC-MAN Micro Player:

Original Inspired Artwork – For a high quality and authentic retro look

2.75 Inch Full Color Display – For a premium nostalgic gaming experience

Removable Joystick – To play with the directional pad instead if you prefer

Audio Features – Includes external speaker, volume controls, and 3.5mm headphone jack

Powered by Micro USB or 4 AA Batteries – Sold separately

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!