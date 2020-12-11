FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give the gift of My Arcade’s Mini PAC-MAN Cabinet from $19 (Reg. up to $35)

-
AmazonApps GamesMy Arcade
Reg. $35 From $19

Amazon is now offering the My Arcade PAC-MAN Micro Player Miniature Arcade Cabinet for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $18.99 shipped. Regularly $35 direct, today’s deal is slightly below the best prices we have tracked over the Black Friday/holiday season and a great chance to score one for Christmas. Not unlike the 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents, this one features a 6.75-inch cabinet covered in original marquee-style artwork with a full-color 2.75-inch display. This tiny arcade cabinet is as collectible as it is playable with a removable joystick to reveal a useable D-pad alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, external speaker, and volume control. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for miniature PAC-MAN arcade collectible right now. Something like the arcade machine-equipped PAC-MAN Monopoly board for slightly less might be a good alternative, if some of these $11 Retro Micro Player arcades won’t cut it. The PAC-MAN edition is hard to come by but there are other classics available for purchase. 

Speaking of PAC-MAN arcade gear, be sure to dive into our coverage of the 40th anniversary gear including the cross-over Tamagotchi and our hands-on video review of the collection

You’ll also want to check out hands-on Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade review and the new Arcade1Up OutRun racing cabinet with steering wheel controls. 

More on the My Arcade PAC-MAN Micro Player:

  • Original Inspired Artwork – For a high quality and authentic retro look
  • 2.75 Inch Full Color Display – For a premium nostalgic gaming experience
  • Removable Joystick – To play with the directional pad instead if you prefer
  • Audio Features – Includes external speaker, volume controls, and 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Powered by Micro USB or 4 AA Batteries – Sold separately

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

My Arcade

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist...
Oculus Rift S VR Headset falls to new all-time low at $...
ASUS 11-inch Chromebook features a 180-degree display f...
Osmo for iPad and Fire tablet STEM kits are 30% off wit...
Philips headphones start at $32 in today’s Gold B...
Today only, MacBook Pro, Air, and iPads on sale from $3...
AirPods return to Black Friday pricing at $110 shipped ...
Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 works with HealthKit,...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade Review: New Wave Toys creates another premium mini arcade cabinet [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $20+

Board game gifts from $6.50: Loads of Monopoly editions, Risk Alexa, more (Reg. $20+)

$6.50+ Learn More

Arcade1Up debuts new OutRun racing cabinet with new steering wheel controls

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad $299, B&H Cyber Week Apple sale, Home Depot DEWALT discounts, more

Learn More
40% off

Calvin Klein offers 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance: Underwear, t-shirts, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $230

Strap Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch onto your wrist at a new all-time low of $199

$199 Learn More
Up to 75%

Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s hits

$5 Learn More
Reg. $399

Oculus Rift S VR Headset falls to new all-time low at $299 (Save $100)

$299 Learn More