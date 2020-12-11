FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s Nest Wifi Router with Point falls to 2020 low at $199 (Save 33%)

Reg. $299 $199

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $199 shipped at checkout. Usually fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous price cut from Black Friday as well as the Amazon all-time low by $20, and marks the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Google’s Nest Wifi system provides up to 4,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. And alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the included main router doubles as an Assistant speaker. To complete the package, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the system. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Update 12/11 @ 12:7 PM: Amazon is offering the Tenda A15 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $25.99 shipped. Today’s deal drops from its $30 normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who can get away with only 2,200-square feet of coverage can make out for less by going with a Google Nest Wi-Fi package that only includes a single router at $169. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the built-in Assistant capabilities, but without the increased range noted above. But for smaller homes or those looking to build out their setup over time, this is a notable alternative.

For more ways to upgrade your Assistant setup, don’t forget that we just spotted a 52% discount on Lenovo’s Smart Display 10, which is matching the all-time low at $95. Not to mention, you can still grab a 3-pack of Nest Cam Indoor for $300, among all of the other price cuts in our smart home guide.

Google Nest Wifi Router with Point features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

