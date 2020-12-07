Bring Assistant to the kitchen with Lenovo’s Smart Display 10 at $95 (Save 52%)

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 10 for $94.99 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Also available at B&H for $5 more. Usually fetching $200, today’s offer amounts to 52% in savings, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Pairing Assistant with a 10-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Display is a great way to upgrade an existing Google-centered smart home or to even dive in for the first time. Alongside being able to summon Assistant for answering questions and controlling smart home gear, you’ll be able to watch videos like cooking guides in the kitchen, pull up smart camera feeds, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 385 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those looking to get in on the screen-based Assistant experience for less could opt for the Lenovo Smart Clock at $40 for an even more affordable option. It still has Assistant at the center of everything, bringing the same voice control and similar display features to a more compact design. We found it to be an ideal nightstand companion in our hands-on review and shoppers tend to agree.

While you’ll find plenty of other price cuts for elevating your Assistant setup in our smart home guide, these ongoing Ring price cuts are particularly worth a look. Starting at $140, you’ll be able to score its latest Video Doorbells with up to 48% in savings attached.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Find the fastest route, manage your schedule, or catch the news—without lifting a finger. How? With the built-in Google Assistant. It’s your own personal Google, always ready to help. So you can get the information you need, instantly—even if your hands are full. The eye-catching Lenovo Smart Display 10 can make and receive video calls through Google Duo—an easy-to use Android and iOS app. Just say the name and you’ll be catching up with loved ones in no time.

