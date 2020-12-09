FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SCUF H1 is the company’s first fully customizable gaming headset

SCUF, a brand known for its customized gaming controllers, just announced its first headset, the H1. True to its brand, the H1 will be fully customizable, wired, and based on the overall design and technology of CORSAIR’s VIRTUOSO headset. Offering a lightweight design, this headset is bound to have a home on your desk if you’re in the market for a new set of cans. Costing $130, let’s take a look at what makes the SCUF H1 different from other gaming headsets on the market.

SCUF’s customizable H1 gaming headset matches any setup

The first thing you’ll notice about the SCUF H1 is that the overall design is customizable. First off, you can select either a base of white or black to set the underlying style. From there, you’ll choose the speaker tags from 31 different options, including spectrum, camo, and designer. My favorite so far is a black base and quantum speaker tags. After that, you can choose a ring color that goes around the speaker tag, of which I’d pick black personally. After that, you’ll be able to customize the ear cups to either be synthetic leather or a hybrid material, as well as the color. My choice? Hybrid and black.

Next, you’ll choose the microphone type (either unidirectional or omnidirectional) as well as the boom arm color. Here, I’d pick up an omni-directional microphone with a grey arm. SCUF even allows you to customize the color cable that you’ll get, choosing between grey or black. Personally, black blends in better. And that’s it! This is really customizable, making it super simple to have a headset built around your specific style, which is something that no other company offers.

The high-bandwidth microphone offers “superb vocal clarity”

When it comes to online gaming, talking to your teammates is an absolute crucial part of just about every community. SCUF built the microphone on the H1 in collaboration with CORSAIR, its parent company, to be perfect for this task. Given that you can choose either uni or omnidirectional pickup pattern, this puts you in the driver’s seat for picking exactly how you want the microphone to hear you. SCUF made its microphone removable, and it uses a universal headphone jack to “provide wide dynamic range and superb vocal clarity.”

“We created the H1 to pair flawless audio quality with play-all-day comfort,” said Duncan Ironmonger, CEO and Founder of SCUF Gaming. “The H1 is a natural extension of the controller and continues our legacy of combining performance and customization. Gamers can customize their H1 to get the look and feel that they want, with the lightweight design engineered for competitive gaming so players can wear it for hours without thinking twice.”

Compatible with nearly every platform

SCUF also didn’t want to go through making a platform-specific headset here. The SCUF H1 is compatible with nearly every console or machine thanks to utilizing a 3.5mm headphone jack. This means that it works with both previous- and current-generation consoles, your smartphone (though an adapter may be required), the Nintendo Switch, or even PC/Mac.

Pricing and availability

The SCUF H1 will start at $129.99, and the pricing goes up from there depending on the configurations and customizations that you choose. Shipping is starting now, though delivery might take a week or two depending on which customizations you choose.

