Save up to 44% on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds at Amazon lows from $60

Amazon is currently offering Sony’s WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our prevous Black Friday offer by $18, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s latest pair of earbuds come equipped with 9-hours of playback, with the included charging case bumping that up to 18. Alongside an IP55 rating that ensures they can tag along with runs and through workouts, there’s built-in passive noise cancellation and one-button access to Alexa and Assistant. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Update 12/11 @ 3:27 PM: Focus Camera is offering Sony’s WH-1000XM3 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $199.99 shipped with the code THANKS at checkout. Originally $348, this is Sony’s previous-generation model and it more recently went for around $280 at Best Buy before selling out. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other Sony True Wireless Earbuds:

While you’ll find plenty of other discounts in our headphones guide, this morning’s AirPods discount at $110 is certainly worth a look. Returning to the Black Friday price, this gives you another chance to get in on the Apple true wireless earbuds action if none of the Sony options will cut it for you.

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Rise above the noise with the WF-SP800N wireless noise canceling sport earbuds, complete with IP55 sweat resistance, long battery life, and deep, punchy EXTRA BASS sound that gives you the boost you need to finish through any workout. A wide array of smart features will have you wearing them all day afterwards.

