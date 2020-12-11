Today only, MacBook Pro, Air, and iPads on sale from $300

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of iPads and MacBooks from $299.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB in new open-box condition for $2,269.99. As a comparison, this model regularly goes for $2,799. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 60-day warranty from Apple. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Jump over to our Apple guide for even more deals on some of the latest products out of Cupertino this holiday season. Right now, you can find savings on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and the latest Powerbeats wireless headphones, too, along with a great price on AirPods.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

