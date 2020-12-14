FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 10W Qi Charging Stand $30 (40% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 40%, matches our previous mention from back in May for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Equipped with up to 10W speeds, this Qi charger can power devices in both portrait and landscape orientations. Those with an iPhone will be able to take advantage of 7.5W charging speeds, and a bundled wall adapter completes the package. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Save even more when you ditch the Belkin premium and opt for Choetech’s Qi Charging Stand at $17. You’ll still benefit from either 10W or 7.5W speeds, but in a more affordable package. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • amFilm iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector 3-pack:$4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code GYGP7897
  • MPOW Air Vent Mount: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code Q8NLVNIL
  • ESR Essential Pixel 4 Case: $3 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
    • w/ code ESR122YC
  • amFilm iPhone 12 Mini Screen Protector 3-pack: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code DEIRX759

Optimized for Apple and Samsung devices, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W is tuned to deliver the fastest possible wireless charging speed to Qi-enabled iPhone models and Samsung devices. Just lay your phone onto the pad for a quick and easy power boost. Belkin’s Qi-certfifed BOOST UP CHARGE Wireless Charging Stand provides safe, efficient, and consistent fast charging for iPhone at 7.5 watts.

LED light indicates when phone is charging optimally and when a foreign object is detected. Includes power adapter and cable to ensure optimal power to charging stand. Optimized to wirelessly charge your iPhone at 7.5W.

