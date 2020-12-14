FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Black Friday savings return on Google Home Max at $150 (50% off)

-
eBay Daily DealsSmart HomeGoogle
Reg. $299 $150

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Home Max Speaker for $149.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $299, here you’re saving nearly 50% with today’s offer returning to the Black Friday price for the all-time low. Delivering a hi-fi experience with the usual Assistant offerings, the Google Home Max will upgrade your setup with access to various streaming services and more. Alongside Google’s Smart Sound feature that automatically adjusts equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics, there’s also the ability to command smart home gear and more with Assistant. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more by going with one of Google’s Nest Mini speakers instead. You’re getting much of the same in terms to access to Assistant, but in a more compact form-factor and affordable $24 price tag. So even though this won’t sound quite as good as the Home Max, it’s still a great way to kickstart or expand your setup on a budget.

But if it’s Alexa you’re looking to bring into your setup, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a discounted bundle on Amazon’s latest Echo speaker at $70. That’s alongside everything else in our smart home guide, including the Arlo Video Doorbell at $100 and this 1-day refurbished Philips Hue sale from $18.

Google Home Max features:

Built for sound. Inside and Out.Get information and control tunes with your voice by using this Google Home Max speaker. It uses Google Assistant to find and play songs, and the system can direct compatible smart home devices such as lighting. This Google Home Max speaker has two 4.5-inch woofers and two tweeters to produce high-quality music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone re...
Arlo Video Doorbell returns to Amazon low at $100 follo...
Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first pr...
Philips Hue refurb sale: Play Bar set $84, Sync Box $18...
Save up to 46% when you bundle Amazon’s all-new E...
Save $25 on this Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundl...
Amazon slashes up to $40 off Withings smartwatches, sca...
Kickstart your Alexa or Assistant setup with this Wyze ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more

Read more Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 16-inch 60V Electric Chainsaw $196, more

Learn More

Greenworks 1500PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer $69, more

Learn More
Reg. $180

Tackle DIY tasks around the house with a Little Giant 6-foot ladder for $135 (All-time low)

$135 Learn More
35% off

This wireless backup camera kit includes a screen + installs easily at $84.50 (35% off)

$84.50 Learn More
Reg. $50

These wipe-clean reusable notebooks sync your scribbles to the cloud for $36 (Reg. $50)

$36 Learn More