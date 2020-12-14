LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits Amazon low of $297, more from $100

Amazon currently offers the LG 32-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. Usually fetching $397, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the all-time low. LG’s 32-inch gaming monitor makes for a notable battlestation upgrade thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. Alongside FreeSync support, there’s also a bezel-less design and adjustable stand. A pair of HDMI ports pair with a DisplayPort input to complete the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $100.

Other monitor deals:

LG 32-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Whether you’re a gamer or just looking for a monitor to view your photos, videos, and documents, the 32GK650F-B 32″ 16:9 QHD LCD Gaming Monitor from LG has you covered. This monitor features a QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution display, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for up to 16.7 million colors on an 8-bit panel.

