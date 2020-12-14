FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 32-inch 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor hits Amazon low of $297, more from $100

-
Amazon currently offers the LG 32-inch 1440p 144Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. Usually fetching $397, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the all-time low. LG’s 32-inch gaming monitor makes for a notable battlestation upgrade thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. Alongside FreeSync support, there’s also a bezel-less design and adjustable stand. A pair of HDMI ports pair with a DisplayPort input to complete the package. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $100.

Other monitor deals:

While you can still score the Chroma-enabled Razer Raptor 27-inch 144Hz Monitor at a low of $100 off, there are plenty of other price cuts to be had in our PC gaming guide. But if you’re looking to ditch the monitor altogether for your gameplay sessions, the Oculus Rift S VR Headset is still seeing the best price cut to date at $299.

LG 32-inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Whether you’re a gamer or just looking for a monitor to view your photos, videos, and documents, the 32GK650F-B 32″ 16:9 QHD LCD Gaming Monitor from LG has you covered. This monitor features a QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution display, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for up to 16.7 million colors on an 8-bit panel.

