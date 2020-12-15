Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted $400 as 1TB model goes on sale

B&H offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/1TB/16GB for $2,399. Free overnight delivery is available on all orders. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate, $100 under our previous mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This model features a 16-inch Retina display that’s backed by a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports here alongside Apple’s Touch Bar, bringing ample connectivity and functionality to your daily driver. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $26. This hub is a great option for content creators with dual SD card slots, 4K support, and more. Not to mention, its small footprint won’t take up too much room on your desk or in your bag while on-the-go.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49. And make sure to check out the latest 3-day Best Buy sale that launched this morning with deals iPad Air, official iPhone cases, and more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

