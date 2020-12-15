Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Zoom game for $27.50 (Save 45%)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $27.49 shipped when code QHX7A7H5 has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $50, here you’re saving 45% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $2 and matching the all-time low. Aukey’s 1080p webcam upgrades your Mac to improve your Zoom game or streaming setup. It features a 2MP sensor with built-in stereo microphones to ensure you sound great, too. A clip-on design allows you to easily attach this webcam to a laptop, external monitor, and more. Over 6,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with a less well-known brand, this 1080p webcam will only set you back $21 at Amazon. It lacks the higher-end audio quality found above, but will still surely be a step up from your MacBook’s built-in camera. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at its performance.

Then jump over to our Mac accessories guide for even more price cuts to elevate your setup. Earlier today, Plugable debuted its new Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac that delivers 100W passthrough charging alongside a launch discount that slashes $20 off the going rate. Or just check out this affordable portable USB-C hub while it’s only $16.

Aukey 1080p Webcam features:

High-definition 1080p 2-megapixel webcam with 1/2.9” CMOS image sensor and built-in stereo microphones. Delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings. Excellent video quality with 1080p streaming and recording at 30fps. Good performance even in dimly lit rooms. Fixed focus keeps things in focus up to five meters away.

