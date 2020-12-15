Keurig’s K-Classic Pod Brewer falls to $64.50 ahead of the holidays (Reg. up to $120)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $67.99 shipped. Discount automatically applied at checkout. This one is also matched at Target once you add it to the cart alongside the 5% RedCard discount which drops the total to $64.60 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 at Target, it usually sells for around $80 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This one can brew multiple cup sizes and features a 48-ounce reservoir that can handle 6 cups or so before it needs a refill. Alongside the usual one-touch operation and auto-off safety feature, this model also includes a descaling option to keep it clean and functioning well into the future. Rated 4+ stars from over 44,000 customers at Amazon where it is the #1 best-selling single-serve brewer.

Another model you’ll find on the Amazon best-seller list is the Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker. This one features an even more sleek and space-saving design with an included filter for brewing your own fresh ground beans. It is also seeing a nice $6 price drop at check out right now to bring your total down to $34 from the usual $40. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers.

There are plenty of notable coffee maker deals to go around right now, but first head over to our latest feature for even more brewing ideas. We have high-end Breville espresso machines at up to $280 off, the new Instant Pot brewer at its best price yet, and plenty of rare Moccamaster offers courtesy of amazon including the brand’s Thermal Carafe. Head over to our home goods guide fore even more.

More on the Keurig K-Classic Brewer:

Brews multiple k-cup pod sizes: (6, 8, 10 ounce) – the most popular k-cup pod brew sizes. Use the 6 ounce brew size to achieve the strongest brew.

Large 48 ounce water reservoir: Allows you to brew 6+ cups before having to refill, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. The water reservoir is removable, making it easy to refill whenever you need to.

Descaling: An important part of cleaning your keurig brewer. This process helps to remove calcium deposits, or scale, that can build up inside a coffee maker over time.

