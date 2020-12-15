FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gift Marshall’s retro speakers and headphones from $70 and save up to 45%

-
45% off $70

Amazon offers the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, here you’re saving $20 with today’s offer matching the all-time low set only once before. As Marshall’s most compact speaker yet, Emberton still delivers on all of the old school vibes that the brand is known for with a vinyl-wrapped exterior and metal speaker grill up front. Looks aside, other notable features here include true stereophonic multi-directional audio, 20-hour battery life, and USB-C charging. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $70.

Other Marshall audio deals:

If you’re after more of a smart speaker, this morning’s Home Depot sale is headlined by the JBL Link Portable at $100, alongside a variety of other discounts from $10. Then be sure to check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide for more.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

