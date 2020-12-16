FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

-
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $60 $40

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $39.99 shipped on PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and is the best we can find. Players take on the role of a winged demigod in what is essentially Ubisoft’s take on the Breath of the Wild format. You’ll be battling mythological beasts spread across a “stylized open world [with] seven unique regions” and a series of “diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, Telekinesis, and more.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including The Outer Worlds, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Star Wars: Squadrons, Donkey Kong Country, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, now available for $5

CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version

Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S

Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-generation console war

Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount a...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley,...
Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a gr...
Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to a...
Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs on sale from ...
Amazon offering up to 40% off Melissa & Doug toddl...
Sony’s WF-SP800N Wireless Noise Canceling Headpho...
Amazon 1-day Anker charging sale from $12.50: Power ban...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Amazon last-minute jewelry gift sale from $12: Earrings, necklaces, rings, more up to 36% off

From $12 Learn More
30% off

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167

$167+ Learn More
30% off

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $28

Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a great stocking stuffer

$20 Learn More
All-time low

Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
40% off

Backcountry’s offering up to 40% off its in-house brand: Jackets, vests, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
25% off

Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs on sale from $448 (Save up to 25%)

$448 Learn More