Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $39.99 shipped on PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and is the best we can find. Players take on the role of a winged demigod in what is essentially Ubisoft’s take on the Breath of the Wild format. You’ll be battling mythological beasts spread across a “stylized open world [with] seven unique regions” and a series of “diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, Telekinesis, and more.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including The Outer Worlds, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Star Wars: Squadrons, Donkey Kong Country, and much more.

