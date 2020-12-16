Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, Outer Worlds $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Immortals Fenyx Rising for $39.99 shipped on PS4/PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and is the best we can find. Players take on the role of a winged demigod in what is essentially Ubisoft’s take on the Breath of the Wild format. You’ll be battling mythological beasts spread across a “stylized open world [with] seven unique regions” and a series of “diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, Telekinesis, and more.” Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including The Outer Worlds, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Star Wars: Squadrons, Donkey Kong Country, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- SEGA Genesis Mini $50 (Save 38%)
- Nintendo Game Awards sale from $7
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or $16 on PS4
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $17 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $42
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion $60 (Reg. $80)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
