Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops fall to new Amazon lows at up to $450 off

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,349.99 shipped. Usually fetching $1,800, here you’re saving $450 with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flair. Over 545 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 12/16 @ 2:32 PM: Best Buy is offering the Razer Blade 15 Base Laptop for $1,799.99 shipped. Down from $2,300, today’s deal beats our mention below and offers the same 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB as well as the RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 12/15 @ 6:56 PM: Best Buy is offering the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 Laptop with 4.7GHz i7/16GB/1TB for $1,149.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $300 and is the best available. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the entry-level configuration noted above isn’t going to cut it, you will also find an upgraded Razer Blade 15 Laptop on sale for $1,999.99 at Amazon right now. Down from $2,300, today’s offer is $100 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. This model delivers 512GB of storage like the model above, but packs a more powerful RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card and 4K OLED display. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those building out a desktop gaming rig will want to check out the Cooler Master’s 360mm AiO Liquid Cooler while it’s on sale for $115. That’s alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide, like these ongoing monitor discounts from $100.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

