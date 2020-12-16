FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s WF-SP800N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones hit Amazon low at $128 (Reg. $200)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSony
Reg. $200 $128

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $128 shipped in all colorways. Regularly up to $200, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. They are currently on sale for $148 over at Best Buy, for comparison sake. Alongside the IP55 sweat- and splash-proof design, these truly wireless headphones sport up to 9-hours of battery life that doubles to 18 with the included carrying case. However, that’s if you’re using Sony’s lauded noise cancellation tech, without it, the battery life jumps to 26-hours total with the carrying case. The Alexa-enabled headphones respond to voice commands and feature a built-in mic for taking calls. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2, which are now available for $70 at Amazon. While you won’t get the Sony noise cancelling, Anker has its own tech in place here to block out unwanted noise while offering up to 32-hours of runtime with the charging case. Learn more about Anker’s latest truly wireless earbuds in our launch coverage

Prefer Apple’s truly wireless earbuds instead? We still have a solid deal available on AirPods Pro with ANC, not to mention those elago slim silicone cases for $6. But be sure to head over to our headphones guide for even more price drops including this ongoing offer on Bose ANC Headphones 700.

More on the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Headphones:

  • Truly wireless design with Bluetooth wireless technology for total freedom
  • Get deep in the zone with digital noise cancellation
  • Battery life up to 9 hours/18 total hours with carrying case, or up to 13 hours/26 total hours with noise canceling disabled
  • IP55 sweat and splash-proof design for worry-free use and cleaning
  • Extra Bass sound with deep, punchy low end

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount a...
Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a gr...
Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system returns to a...
Today’s best game deals: Immortals Fenyx Rising $...
Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs on sale from ...
Amazon offering up to 40% off Melissa & Doug toddl...
Amazon 1-day Anker charging sale from $12.50: Power ban...
Add four TP-Link Smart Plugs to your home this holiday ...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Save up to 44% on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds at Amazon lows from $60

$60 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more

Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more for $190 (Reg. up to $249)

$190 Learn More
28% off

Twelve South AirFly audio adapters now up to 28% off starting at $25

$25 Learn More
30% off

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167

$167+ Learn More
30% off

TOMS takes 30% off sitewide just in time for the holidays: Boots, slippers, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Stardew Valley, To the Moon, AR-kid Space, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $28

Get a 4-pack of best-selling LED lanterns for $20, a great stocking stuffer

$20 Learn More