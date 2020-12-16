Sony’s WF-SP800N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones hit Amazon low at $128 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $128 shipped in all colorways. Regularly up to $200, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. They are currently on sale for $148 over at Best Buy, for comparison sake. Alongside the IP55 sweat- and splash-proof design, these truly wireless headphones sport up to 9-hours of battery life that doubles to 18 with the included carrying case. However, that’s if you’re using Sony’s lauded noise cancellation tech, without it, the battery life jumps to 26-hours total with the carrying case. The Alexa-enabled headphones respond to voice commands and feature a built-in mic for taking calls. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Liberty 2, which are now available for $70 at Amazon. While you won’t get the Sony noise cancelling, Anker has its own tech in place here to block out unwanted noise while offering up to 32-hours of runtime with the charging case. Learn more about Anker’s latest truly wireless earbuds in our launch coverage.

Prefer Apple’s truly wireless earbuds instead? We still have a solid deal available on AirPods Pro with ANC, not to mention those elago slim silicone cases for $6. But be sure to head over to our headphones guide for even more price drops including this ongoing offer on Bose ANC Headphones 700.

More on the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Headphones:

Truly wireless design with Bluetooth wireless technology for total freedom

Get deep in the zone with digital noise cancellation

Battery life up to 9 hours/18 total hours with carrying case, or up to 13 hours/26 total hours with noise canceling disabled

IP55 sweat and splash-proof design for worry-free use and cleaning

Extra Bass sound with deep, punchy low end

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!