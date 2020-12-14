Bose ANC Headphones 700 fall to new all-time low of $212 (Refurb, 46% off), more

eBay is launching a new promotion on its certified refurbished storefront today, taking an extra 15% off a selection of tech, home goods, tools, and more when code PURCHASECR15 has been applied at checkout. Headlining is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $212.46 shipped. Originally fetching $399 you’ll pay $339 right now at Amazon with today’s offer saving you up to 46%, beating our previous mention by $37, and marking a new all-time low. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent unveil of AirPods Max have you thinking its time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sale.

Everything in today’s sale comes backed by a 2-year warranty and all of the other assurance introduced in eBay’s recent certified refurbished guarantee. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but then be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Other highlights from today’s eBay sale

There are also plenty of other price cuts live in our eBay guide right now, including $200 off Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone. You’ll also find another chance to score the Google Home Max Speaker at Black Friday pricing, which has now returned to $150.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!