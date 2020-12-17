FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day storage sale from $13.50: SanDisk memory cards, portable SSD, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a selection of storage devices from SanDisk, PNY, HP, Lexar, WD, and more. One standout is the SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $26.59 shipped. Regularly $48, today’s offering is just shy of $22 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. A perfect stocking stuffer for tech enthusiasts, this is a great way to add some additional storage options for the many devices you already own (smartphones, tablets, cameras, Nintendo Switch, more). Features include read/write speeds of up to 120MB/s and a 10-year manufacturer warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. Head below for the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box storage sale. 

More Gold Box storage deals:

For more storage deals, be sure to check out these price drops on SanDisk’s iPhone-ready 256GB iXpand Flash Drive and the brand’s 256GB USB-C Flash Drive. We also have a hands-on video review of the new Xbox Series X/S Seagate Expansion Card along with even more discounts in our storage deal hub.

More on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC Card:

  • Up to 256GB to store even more hours of Full HD video(2) | 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. | (2)Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
  • Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute(5) | Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speeds lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes. | (5)Based on internal testing on images with an average file size of 3.55MB (up to 3.7GB total) with USB 3.0 reader. Your results will vary based on host device, file attributes, and other factors.

