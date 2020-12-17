FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score new all-time lows on Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro Drones with up to $566 off

-
dronesAdoramaAutel Robotics
New lows $566 off

Adorama offers the Autel Robotics EVO II Pro Quadcopter for $1,229 shipped with the price automatically dropping once added to your cart. Down from its $1,795 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $566 in savings, beats our previous mention by $366, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 40-minute flight time and 9KM range, Autel Robotics’ latest quadcopter delivers a folding design that makes it easy to transport in-between flight sessions. Its built-in 1-inch camera sensor can capture 6K HDR video and pairs with the drone’s built-in AI obstacle avoidance. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at DroneDJ. Head below for more.

If you can live without the larger 1-inch sensor noted above, the standard Autel Robotics EVO II is currently marked down to $1,045. Normally fetching $1,495, here you’re saving $450 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $250 and marking the lowest price to date. Here you’re getting a similar folding quadcopter, but with a smaller 8K sensor, 40-minute flight time, and AI obstacle avoidance. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those who plan on really putting either of the EVO II drones to the test for aerial photography will want to check out today’s 1-day SanDisk storage sale to grab some microSD cards at up to 30% off. The latest batch of Anker deals is also worth combing through, as its discounted Powerhouse 100 portable charger makes for a convenient solution to refueling gear while out and about.

Autel EVO II Pro Drone features:

For professionals that need more control, the EVO II PRO 6K Drone Plus On-the-Go Bundle from Autel offers you a gimbal camera with a variable aperture of f/2.8 to f/11, giving you wide-ranging adjustment over how much light gets into the 6K 1″ sensor. The camera delivers ISO ranges up to 6400 for video and up to 12,800 for photos.

