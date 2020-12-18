We are now ready to head into the weekend with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Price drops on The Escapists series, loads of KORG iOS apps, and TunnelBear’s VPN service are still alive and well, but for now it’s on to today’s most notable deals. Along with some freebies for the kids, this morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like Escape from Chernobyl, MobileFamilyTree 9, Gone Home, New Pixels, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pin Points Distance Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Escape from Chernobyl: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Radiation Island: $1 (Reg. up to $3)

iOS Universal: Radiation City: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Among the Stars: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Gamblers – Infinite Jets: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Type:Rider: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Sky Gamblers – Cold War: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Sky Gamblers Air Supremacy: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Worms Revolution – Deluxe Edition: $2 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Worms Crazy Golf: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Escape from Chernobyl:

True horror is back at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Will you be able to survive it? Escape from Chernobyl is not an easy typical mobile game. It is hard and it takes time and tactics to learn and overcome. This game is also best experienced by playing with headphones. Dive into the darkness and the dangers of the Chernobyl power plant in this continuation of the Radiation City adventure. Unravel the mystery left unsolved: find what happened to Lauren and the story of the nightmare at its source.

