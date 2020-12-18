Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver back to Black Friday pricing: $40 (Today only, Reg. $80)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver System for $39.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Today’s offer is 50% off the regular $80 price tag, matching the best Black Friday 2020 listing, and the best we can find. Amazon currently has it starting at $72. This wet/dry shaver features dual-sided blades for shaving in either direction, a pivoting head to match the contours of your face, and 90-minutes of wireless operation after a 1-hour charge. It also comes with a 14-length comb (0.4 to 10mm) and a travel pouch. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save even more with the Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body set at $40 or the standard, face-only model at $30. Both of which are among the most popular options out there and are quite affordable. You won’t get the 14-length adjustable comb and 90-minute battery life here, but they both come with varying length options and a 40+ minute wireless runtime.

Now that you’ve got your personal grooming setup in order, it’s time to upgrade that wardrobe. Head over to our fashion deal hub for huge price drops on some of the biggest brands still shipping for Christmas including the Levi’s End of Season Sale, this 50% off sale at the GAP, and the latest Clarks event. Hit up our men’s fashion gift guide for even more ideas.

More on the Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro:

Get a supersmooth shave with this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor. The shaver is water-resistant, so you can shave dry or wet with foam in the shower. The durable blades on this Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro razor last up to 4 months, and they’re dual-sided for shaving in either direction. Rechargeable Li-Ion battery delivers 90 minutes of constant styling power after a 1 hour charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!