JBL's Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is an ideal stocking stuffer at $30 (Save 25%)

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth Speakersjbl
Reg. $40 $30

Amazon currently offers the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 shipped. Also available directly from JBL. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats the Black Friday price by $6, and marks a new all-time low. As one of JBL’s latest Bluetooth speakers that just launched in September, the Go 3 is its most portable yet with an ultra compact form-factor. With a fabric-wrapped design, the speaker also touts IP67 water-resistance and up to 5-hours of playback per charge. Still slated to arrive by Christmas, this is a great stocking stuff to consider. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save even more by opting for the OontZ Angle 3 Speaker at $26 instead. This offering isn’t quite as compact as the featured JBL speaker, but will still deliver a way to listen to tunes while out and about. It’s backed by 14-hour battery life and sports an IPX7 waterproof design, not to mention a 4.5/5 star rating from over 102,000 customers.

Or for some other ways to upgrade your portable audio game, our Bluetooth speaker guide is packed with discounts. The unique Sony Wearable Speaker is down to a new all-time low at $180 alongside the equally eye-catching Marshall Emberton offering at $130.

JBL Go 3 Speaker features:

JBL Go 3 features bold styling and rich JBL Pro Sound. With its new eye-catching edgy design, colorful fabrics and expressive details this a must-have accessory for your next outing. Your tunes will lift you up with JBL Pro Sound, it’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof so you can keep listening rain or shine, and with its integrated loop, you can carry it anywhere. Go 3 comes in completely new shades and color combinations inspired by current street fashion. JBL Go 3 looks as vivid as it sounds.

