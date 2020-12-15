Sony’s Wearable Speaker sees 40% price cut to new all-time low at $180

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-WS1 Wearable Speaker for $179.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, here you’re saving 40% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $70 and marking a new all-time low. Sony’s new Wearable Speaker takes a unique approach to dishing out personalized audio with an around neck design that is said to channel sound right to your ears. It rocks 7-hour battery life and is tuned specifically to offer a more immersive experience while watching TV or a movie, as well as playing console games. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 155 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

In terms of wearable speakers like this, today’s offer is about the most affordable out there. Both the Bose Soundwear Companion and JBL Soundgear BTA sell for notably more at Amazon for comparison, meaning if you’re looking to enjoy this kind of personalized audio experience, the featured Sony option is the way to go.

If you can settle for a more typical listening experience, you can still score a series of Amazon lows on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds from $60. We’re also still tracking the first price cut on the Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds at $229 alongside a refurbished pair of the brand’s ANC Headphones 700 at $212.

Sony Wearable Speaker features:

Experience Television, movies, and games as never before with the immersive wearable speaker. Simply place the speaker on your shoulders and surround yourself in the sound and vibrations as if you were there. Because it rests on your shoulders, you can still hear your surroundings, allowing you to join in conversations with family and friends.

