Franklin’s Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal matching Amazon low at $15.50 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Franklin Sports Blackhawk Portable Soccer Goal for $15.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly over $40, this is another chance to score the rock-bottom Black Friday pricing with delivery in-time for Christmas (at the time of writing). Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While it might be off-season for some right now, you really can’t beat this price. It measures 9- by 5.6-feet and is made of weather-resistant fiberglass and steel. This model includes tie-down ground steaks to keep it in place as well as a bright yellow design. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now clearly the ideal add-on for your new soccer goal is this youth-sized Franklin Sports Soccer Ball for $13 Prime shipped. Using just a fraction of your savings completes your soccer gift perfectly with a 4+ star-rated ball. But you’ll find loads of affordable options from around $19 Prime shipped right here at Amazon.

If you’re still looking for some sporty tech deals, check out today’s Nike Apple Watch deals in the last-minute Best Buy event as well as these third-party and Apple sport Watch bands. But we also have a range of notable activewear deals popping right now as well including Under Armour’s Outlet at up to 60% off.

More on the Franklin Sports Blackhawk Soccer Goal:

These goals are constructed from lightweight fiberglass and steel to provide all-weather durability that is built to last season after season. The easy-fold collapsible construction makes these goals easy to fold in half and take on the go to the field, the beach, the park or anywhere else. This portable soccer goal comes with ground stakes included so you can attach it to the ground for greater stability against hard shots.

