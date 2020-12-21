FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Official Apple Watch sport bands drop to $19 in a range of colors (Reg. $49)

-
Reg. $49 $19

Update: Sold out at Amazon, but still available at Best Buy.

Amazon is offering a handful of official Apple Watch sport bands for $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is price matching a broad number of colors, as well. Regularly $49, today’s deal is a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $6. Official Apple Watch sport bands feature a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design that’s perfect for workouts and other strenuous activities. The fully-adjustable band makes it easy to find just the right fit for your wrist. More below.

Prefer something a bit more colorful? The Pride Edition of Apple’s Sport Band is down to $40.21 from the usual $49 price tag.

Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft.
  • The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin.
  • An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit.

