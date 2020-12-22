Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Final Fantasy, Kingdom, Chrono Trigger, Pandemic, more

It’s time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While much of yesterday’s early Christmas iOS game and app deals are still live below along with this rare offer on PlantSnap Pro, the App Store is now bursting at the seams with big-time price drops on top-tier titles. Those include some Square Enix classics, as well as titles from Capcom, and much more. Highlights include Kingdom Two Crowns, Kingdom Rush titles, Final Fantasy games, the Dragon Quest series, Chrono Trigger, and Secret of Mana, among many others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS price drops.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pirates Outlaws: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Galaxy Trucker: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pandemic: The Board Game: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Ride – Train Game: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne – Tiles & Tactics: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY II: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY V: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VI: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST II: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST IV: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST VIII: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Machinarium: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Botanicula: $3 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Glory of Generals 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bakery: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GRID Autosport: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: [the Sequence]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Threema. The Secure Messenger: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on FINAL FANTASY III:

When darkness falls and the land is robbed of light, four youths are chosen by the crystals to embark upon a journey to save the world. FINAL FANTASY III was the first title in the FINAL FANTASY series to become a million-seller, establishing once and for all that Square Enix’s classic RPG saga was here to stay. A hallmark of innovation for the entire series, FINAL FANTASY III incorporates not only a job system that lets characters change classes at any time to the ability to summon powerful creatures such as Shiva and Bahamut.

