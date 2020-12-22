FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Last of Us II $30, Crash 4 $30, much more

-
30% off $14

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering Cuphead on PS4 and Xbox One for $13.99 in digital form. Regularly $20 on both platforms, this is $6 or 30% off the going rate and a great time to add this stellar platforming boss gauntlet to your game library. Featuring gorgeous 1930s-style, hand drawn visuals and a brilliant era-appropriate jazz soundtrack, anyone interested in tough platformers should be giving this one a try if they haven’t yet done so.  Down below, you’ll find deals on The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Crash Bandicoot 4, Celeste, Sekiro, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

