Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Last of Us II $30, Crash 4 $30, much more

As part of today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering Cuphead on PS4 and Xbox One for $13.99 in digital form. Regularly $20 on both platforms, this is $6 or 30% off the going rate and a great time to add this stellar platforming boss gauntlet to your game library. Featuring gorgeous 1930s-style, hand drawn visuals and a brilliant era-appropriate jazz soundtrack, anyone interested in tough platformers should be giving this one a try if they haven’t yet done so. Down below, you’ll find deals on The Last of Us Part II, Super Mario Odyssey, Ghost of Tsushima, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Crash Bandicoot 4, Celeste, Sekiro, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Christmas eShop deals from $1
- Xbox Christmas Countdown game sale up to 55% off
- SEGA Genesis Mini $50 (Save 38%)
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Or $30 physical at Best Buy
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4/Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Cross-Gen and Ultimate Edition from $55 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $40 (Reg. $60)
- For Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4/PS5
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $15 (Reg. $20)
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Donut County $4 (Reg. $13)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII original Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $9 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus New Horizons Screen Cleaning Cloth
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament
New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more
Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library
