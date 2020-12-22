Over the summer, we teased that KFC was cooking up a console of its own to take on Sony and Microsoft. Half expecting it to be a joke, KFC is back to close out the year today with the full unveil of its fittingly named KFConsole. Featuring 4K 240Hz gaming, the KFConsole delivers a unique form factor with a design that leverages the console’s heat to keep your chicken warm while gaming. Head below for a closer look.

KFC offers better look at upcoming KFConsole

It’s officially happening. KFC is getting into the gaming business with its first piece of console-level hardware. Having originally been teased in June, the chicken-bucket-shaped console is now being detailed in its full glory after being delayed from its original November 12 launch date.

And now that we know what to expect, it’s looking like the KFConsole is more of a small form-factor PC than a console akin to the PS5 or Xbox Series X. In partnership with Cooler Master, the entire system is powered by an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, which is paired with an ASUS GeForce RTX graphics card for some extra horse power. KFC isn’t exactly saying what graphics card you’ll find under the hood, but its spec list does note that you can expect some pretty solid performance.

You’ll be able to dive into AAA games with 4K visuals at 240Hz. There’s a pair of Seagate BarraCude 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs that supplement the package alongside the 32GB of RAM built-in here. Details on what ports to expect, but the usuals of HDMI and USB are likely the be found.

And because this is KFC we’re talking about, the KFConsole stands out as the only gaming machine on the market with a built-in chicken chamber. So that original claim that you’d be able to keep your meal warm while you game is actually coming true, with KFC noting that the console utilizes a “natural heat and airflow system so you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”

As of now, there’s no details on when you’ll actually be able to bring the KFConsole into your gaming setup. So even though we’re one step closer to KFC getting in the console game, we’ll have to wait until 2021 for some additional information. KFC and Cooler Master do note that they plan on releasing the console in some capacity though. In the meantime, you can get all of the details right here.

Like I said before, I was almost certain that the KFConsole was going to end up being a publicity stunt, but I guess the joke was on me. It’s pretty hilarious to see that KFC and Cooler Master actually plan to release this. And even if it ends up being in very limited quantities to draw up some internet buzz, it’s still pretty wild to think that your future FPS teammate could be someone gaming on the KFConsole.

