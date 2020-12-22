FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KFC teams up with Cooler Master to officially showcase upcoming KFConsole

-
NewsKFC
Read more

Over the summer, we teased that KFC was cooking up a console of its own to take on Sony and Microsoft. Half expecting it to be a joke, KFC is back to close out the year today with the full unveil of its fittingly named KFConsole. Featuring 4K 240Hz gaming, the KFConsole delivers a unique form factor with a design that leverages the console’s heat to keep your chicken warm while gaming. Head below for a closer look.

KFC offers better look at upcoming KFConsole

It’s officially happening. KFC is getting into the gaming business with its first piece of console-level hardware. Having originally been teased in June, the chicken-bucket-shaped console is now being detailed in its full glory after being delayed from its original November 12 launch date.

And now that we know what to expect, it’s looking like the KFConsole is more of a small form-factor PC than a console akin to the PS5 or Xbox Series X. In partnership with Cooler Master, the entire system is powered by an Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element, which is paired with an ASUS GeForce RTX graphics card for some extra horse power. KFC isn’t exactly saying what graphics card you’ll find under the hood, but its spec list does note that you can expect some pretty solid performance.

You’ll be able to dive into AAA games with 4K visuals at 240Hz. There’s a pair of Seagate BarraCude 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs that supplement the package alongside the 32GB of RAM built-in here. Details on what ports to expect, but the usuals of HDMI and USB are likely the be found.

And because this is KFC we’re talking about, the KFConsole stands out as the only gaming machine on the market with a built-in chicken chamber. So that original claim that you’d be able to keep your meal warm while you game is actually coming true, with KFC noting that the console utilizes a “natural heat and airflow system so you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”

As of now, there’s no details on when you’ll actually be able to bring the KFConsole into your gaming setup. So even though we’re one step closer to KFC getting in the console game, we’ll have to wait until 2021 for some additional information. KFC and Cooler Master do note that they plan on releasing the console in some capacity though. In the meantime, you can get all of the details right here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like I said before, I was almost certain that the KFConsole was going to end up being a publicity stunt, but I guess the joke was on me. It’s pretty hilarious to see that KFC and Cooler Master actually plan to release this. And even if it ends up being in very limited quantities to draw up some internet buzz, it’s still pretty wild to think that your future FPS teammate could be someone gaming on the KFConsole.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

KFC

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls ...
[Update: Day 22] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’...
Anker launches the first third-party charging dock for ...
JINS launches new Pokémon-inspired prescription glasse...
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S wit...
BenQ TK850 Review: 4K HDR projector done right with 3,0...
Hands-on: Synology’s new 5-bay DS1520+ shines as one ...
eBay’s new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee verifie...
Show More Comments

Related

AOC x Porsche Design to launch new premium 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor

Learn More

Bud Light launches video game console with built-in projector, beer koozies, more

Learn More

PS5 first impressions: Next-gen. graphics and a game-changing controller are just the start

Read more Learn More

Logitech’s new G Pro X Superlight is its lightest wireless gaming mouse yet

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More

Xbox Series X: Unboxing the ‘world’s most powerful console’

Learn More

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

Learn More

Epic unveils next-generation Fortnite update with 4K60, fluid split screen, more

Learn More