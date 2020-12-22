We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Christmas week Android app deals, and there’s a whole lot of them. Much like what we saw on iOS earlier today, Google Play has now exploded with top-tier price drops across the board for the holidays. From just about every Final Fantasy game on the platform to the entire Dragon Quest series, and much more, today is a great time to fill out your Android game library. Other highlights include Kingdom Two Crowns, Monster Hunter Stories, Galaxy Trucker, and Chrono Trigger, among many others. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Final Fantasy VII:

With its unshakeable monopoly over Mako energy production, the evil Shinra Electric Power Company holds tight to the reigns of world power. One day, a Mako reactor serving the sprawling metropolis of Midgar is attacked and destroyed in a bombing raid by a revolutionary group calling themselves Avalanche. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite “Soldier” unit takes part in the raid as a mercenary hired by Avalanche and sets events in motion that will draw him and his friends into an epic struggle for the fate of the planet itself…

