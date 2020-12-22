FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Final Fantasy VII, Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, much more

-
We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Christmas week Android app deals, and there’s a whole lot of them. Much like what we saw on iOS earlier today, Google Play has now exploded with top-tier price drops across the board for the holidays. From just about every Final Fantasy game on the platform to the entire Dragon Quest series, and much more, today is a great time to fill out your Android game library. Other highlights include Kingdom Two Crowns, Monster Hunter Stories, Galaxy Trucker, and Chrono Trigger, among many others. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 at a new all-time low alongside other models from $141. As for handset deals, we are still tracking big-time offers on Samsung’s Note20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which continue to sit alongside price drops on TicWatch models and Garmin’s Instinct Solar wearables.

However, this afternoon we spotted some new Lenovo Smart Clock offers with deals starting from under $24 while all of today’s best add-on offers can be found in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and the latest Anker sale

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $14, Last of Us II $30, Crash 4 $30, much more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Final Fantasy VII:

With its unshakeable monopoly over Mako energy production, the evil Shinra Electric Power Company holds tight to the reigns of world power. One day, a Mako reactor serving the sprawling metropolis of Midgar is attacked and destroyed in a bombing raid by a revolutionary group calling themselves Avalanche. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite “Soldier” unit takes part in the raid as a mercenary hired by Avalanche and sets events in motion that will draw him and his friends into an epic struggle for the fate of the planet itself…

