Samsung's Note20 Ultra falls to new Amazon low at $277 off, more from $812

Amazon offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,023.55 shipped. Usually fetching $1,300, here you’re saving 21% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $27 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $812.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB Smartphone for $812.33. Down from its $1,200 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and marking a new Amazon all-time low. Even with the new S21+ around the corner, there’s still plenty to like here, especially for the price. Highlights include a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, 34-hour battery life, and 64MP triple sensor camera array. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 550 customers.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

