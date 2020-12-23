8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad boasts USB-C and arrives by Christmas: $21 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad for $21.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 15% off and matches the lowest price we have tracked. This compact gaming solution wields a split D-pad, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. Two standout colorways further make this offering a compelling addition to almost any game room. 8Bitdo touts a lag-free experience alongside customizable turbo functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

The arrival of Apple Arcade has pulled me back into the mobile gaming space. If this rings true for you as well, consider grabbing this $10 mobile game controller instead. While it lacks typical buttons, there are mechanical triggers that tap the screen for you, making this a great upgrade for anyone playing Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG, and the list goes on.

Yet another way to have some fun over Christmas is with Sphero’s Swift-powered Programmable Robot Ball. It’s fallen to $36 and like the lead deal, is still slated to arrive by Christmas. This sensor-ridden device boasts a gyroscope, accelerometer, and more. Players can control it using JavaScript or Swift, helping pave the way towards a career in web or software development.

8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad features:

Split DPAD for more accurate actions

Wireless Bluetooth, USB-C

Lag Free with responsive four face buttons

Customizable turbo functionality

Upgradeable firmware

