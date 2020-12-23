FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad boasts USB-C and arrives by Christmas: $21 (Amazon low)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming Deals8Bitdo
Amazon low $21

Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad for $21.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 15% off and matches the lowest price we have tracked. This compact gaming solution wields a split D-pad, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity. Two standout colorways further make this offering a compelling addition to almost any game room. 8Bitdo touts a lag-free experience alongside customizable turbo functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our launch coverage.

The arrival of Apple Arcade has pulled me back into the mobile gaming space. If this rings true for you as well, consider grabbing this $10 mobile game controller instead. While it lacks typical buttons, there are mechanical triggers that tap the screen for you, making this a great upgrade for anyone playing Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG, and the list goes on.

Yet another way to have some fun over Christmas is with Sphero’s Swift-powered Programmable Robot Ball. It’s fallen to $36 and like the lead deal, is still slated to arrive by Christmas. This sensor-ridden device boasts a gyroscope, accelerometer, and more. Players can control it using JavaScript or Swift, helping pave the way towards a career in web or software development.

8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad features:

  • Split DPAD for more accurate actions
  • Wireless Bluetooth, USB-C
  • Lag Free with responsive four face buttons
  • Customizable turbo functionality
  • Upgradeable firmware

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

8Bitdo

About the Author

Microsoft’s Winter Wrap sale takes up to $430 off...
Save up to 50% on Logitech LIGHTSYNC gaming mice and ke...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power B...
LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go waterproof speaker returns to a...
Anker 2-day sale from $17: PowerHouse II 400 Power Stat...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
eero’s Pro Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to $3...
Last-minute eBook gifts from $1: Lord of the Rings, Wit...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

Learn More
Shop now

Microsoft’s Winter Wrap sale takes up to $430 off latest Surface laptops, accessories, more

$430 off Learn More
57% off

LIFX’s Z-TV HomeKit-enabled LED strip falls to a new low at 57% off, now just $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Microsoft’s Arctic Camo Xbox Wireless Controller falls to just $39 (Reg. up to $70)

$39 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, Spyder, more

From $30 Learn More
85% off

Last second magazine gifts from $4/yr.: Wired, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics, more

$4/yr. Learn More
50% off

Save up to 50% on Logitech LIGHTSYNC gaming mice and keyboards, more from $12

$15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 23, 2020 – M1 MacBook Pro $100 off, Pixel 4a deals, more

Listen now