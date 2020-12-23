FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kano’s latest touchscreen Coding PC now 33% off at an all-time low of $200

-
Reg. $300 $200

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the second-generation Kano Coding PC for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy with same-day curbside pickup. Normally fetching $300, you’re saving 33% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only once prior. If you’re still looking for a last-minute gift for the budding engineer on your list, the Kano Coding PC is worth a look. Sporting an 11-inch touchscreen display, it features detachable keyboard coverage and runs a full copy of Windows for diving into various coding and other STEAM resources. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

A great way to introduce coding to the kids while also spending less than the featured deal is with the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit at $127. This alternative doesn’t offer a full-blown computer experience like the Kano kit above, but lets you or your little one compete a series of Avengers-themed programming challenges to learn how to code. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you’d rather gift a coding robot, Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball is currently marked down to $36, which makes for another great option. Otherwise, you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best coding kits from other popular brands for some additional ideas.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

