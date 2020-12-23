DiscountMags is giving folks another shot at Black Friday magazine pricing for some last second gift options. You’ll find particularly notable pricing available on Wired magazine, Reader’s Digest, Popular Mechanics, and more starting from $4 per year, with no codes needed. Everything ships free, has no sales tax, will never get auto-renewed, and can be shipped to any address with a gift note. Head below for more details.

DiscountMags last second gift options:

One standout among the DiscountMags last second gift options here is Wired Magazine. You can now score 2-years for $7.99, or $4 per year, with free delivery. Regularly as much as $30 per year, Amazon is currently charging $5 for a 12-month subscription leaving today’s DiscountMags option as the best price around. Wired is the ideal publication for tech enthusiasts covering topics like “philosophy, art, science, and the culture of those playing on the Internet” as well as “reviews of the best devices on the market” and much more.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the DiscountMags last second gift options right here.

Speaking of great last second digital gift ideas, Amazon is now offering up to 80% off a wide range of eBooks starting from $1. Then go dive into our December Reading List and your Amazon First Reads eBook freebies and our roundup of the best cookbooks to pick up this holiday season.

More on Wired magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!