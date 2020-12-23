FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ComiXologyâ€™s Marvel Masterworks sale takes up to 94% off Spider-Man, more from $1

-
MediaComixology
94% off $1

ComiXology has launched an up to 94% off Masterworks sale today on a collection of Marvel digital graphic novels. With prices starting at under $1, youâ€™ll find a variety of reads starring superhero icons like Spider-Man, the X-Men, Black Panther, and many other mainstays in the Marvel comic universe. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and many of the reads are even eligible to read for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Head below for all of our top picks from the Marvel Masterworks sale.

A great place to dive into todayâ€™s sale would be with the Amazing Spider-Man Masterworks Vol. 1 at $0.99. Usually fetching $17, todayâ€™s offer is good for a 94% price cut and marks the lowest weâ€™ve seen to date on a digital copy by $4. This 272-page graphic novel covers all of the highlights from the web-slinging heroâ€™s career from the battles against Doctor Octopus and Vulture to team ups with the Fantastic Four and more.

Be sure to shop all of the other titles right here for other ways to grow your digital comic book collection. Even if Spider-Man isnâ€™t your favorite masked hero from the Marvel universe, there are plenty of other comic issues to dive into at up to 94% off.

Over in our media guide, youâ€™ll find plenty of other discounts to expand your reading list, or check a last-minute gift off the list. Various magazine subscriptions are down to just $4 per year including popular titles like Wired, Readerâ€™s Digest, and Popular Mechanics. Thatâ€™s on top of Amazonâ€™s Kindle eBook sale today with prices starting at $1.

More on Amazing Spider-Man Masterworks Vol. 1

When a young Peter Parker is given the fantastic powers of an arachnid, he must also deal with the fantastic pressures of an everyday teenager. Check out these stories of spectacular web-slinging adventure from Spideyâ€™s very beginning, including the tragic origin that started it all, the first appearances of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, the Vulture, Electro, and guest-star nods by the Fantastic Four and Human Torch.

