Microsoftâ€™s Winter Wrap sale takes up to $430 off latest Surface laptops, accessories, more

Microsoft is kicking off a Winter Wrap sale today thatâ€™s taking up to $430 off a selection of its latest Surface devices, accessories, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining here is theÂ Microsoft Surface Book 3Â i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB forÂ $1,299.99. Down from $1,600, todayâ€™s offer saves you $300 and matches the second-best price weâ€™ve tracked to date. Microsoftâ€™s latest 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a detachable keyboard that connects with a unique folding hinge. Everything is powered by 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor thatâ€™s backed by 15-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. RatedÂ 4.5/5 starsÂ and you learn more inÂ our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Another standout from Microsoftâ€™s sale is the Surface Laptop 3 i7/8GB/256GB at $1,099.99. Usually fetching $1,300, todayâ€™s offer is good for a $200 price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Surface Laptop 3 delivers an Intel i7 processor alongside a 13-inch screen form-factor with 11.5-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. RatedÂ 4.3/5 stars.

You can also shop a selection of official Microsoft accessories starting at $50. With everything from ergonomic keyboards and mice to folio covers and more, there are plenty of deals to check out for those already rocking one of Microsoftâ€™s Surface devices. Shop everything right here and then be sure to head over to our PC gaming guide for some other notable price cuts today.

Microsoft Surface Book 3Â features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

