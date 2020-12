Microsoft is kicking off a Winter Wrap sale today that’s taking up to $430 off a selection of its latest Surface devices, accessories, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining here is the Microsoft Surface Book 3 i5 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,299.99. Down from $1,600, today’s offer saves you $300 and matches the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1 laptop packs a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a detachable keyboard that connects with a unique folding hinge. Everything is powered by 10th-generation 1.2GHz i5 processor that’s backed by 15-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Another standout from Microsoft’s sale is the Surface Laptop 3 i7/8GB/256GB at $1,099.99. Usually fetching $1,300, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Surface Laptop 3 delivers an Intel i7 processor alongside a 13-inch screen form-factor with 11.5-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can also shop a selection of official Microsoft accessories starting at $50. With everything from ergonomic keyboards and mice to folio covers and more, there are plenty of deals to check out for those already rocking one of Microsoft’s Surface devices. Shop everything right here and then be sure to head over to our PC gaming guide for some other notable price cuts today.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 features:

Performance meets versatility. Meet the laptop that can handle your biggest demands. The most powerful Surface laptop yet combines speed, graphics, and immersive gaming with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Tackle your biggest demands with quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel Core processors, blazing graphics, and high-resolution PixelSense Display designed for Surface Pen and touch.

