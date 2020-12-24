Apple’s latest 21-inch Retina 4K iMacs fall to Amazon lows at up to $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple’s latest 21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac i5 3.0GHz/8GB/256B for $1,399 shipped. Usually fetching $1,499, today’s offer is good for a $100 price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low on this configuration. Amazon also has the i3 3.6GHz model on sale for $1,219, down from $1,299 and marking a new low, as well. In either case, you’ll be bringing Apple’s latest 21-inch iMac to your setup complete with a Retina 4K display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB-A slots, and 256GB of SSD storage. There’s also AMD Radeon Pro 560X or 555X graphics depending on which model you spring for, making it a solid machine for everything from schoolwork to light content creation. Check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

A perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack at $45. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk. It even comes in a matching finish to ensure it won’t clash with the rest of your Apple setup.

Then be sure to check out all of the ongoing price cuts in our Apple guide. We just spotted offers on Apple’s newest iPhones, which can be had for free in some cases with in-store pickup to sweeten the deal. That’s alongside a return of one of the best prices to date on the Apple Watch SE at $250 and more.

Apple Retina 4K 21-inch iMac features:

21.5-inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display

3.0GHz 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5

AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics

Ultrafast SSD storage

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB-A ports

Gigabit Ethernet port

