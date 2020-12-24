FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ECOVACS OZMO T5 Robo Vacuum handles the holiday cleanup at $350 (Save 42%)

-
Reg. $600 $350

Amazon currently offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $349.99 shipped. Down from its $600 going rate, you’re saving 42% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. Equipped with both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, the OZMO T5 sports a 200-minute runtime, smartphone control, and more. A laser-guided navigation system is at the center of its autonomous features, allowing this vacuum to create a map of its surroundings in order to make the most of each cleaning session. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 240 customers. More below.

Ditch the laser-guided mapping features to save even more with the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 instead at $170. This robotic vacuum still doubles as an automatic mop and will handle the holiday cleanup much the same as the lead deal, just without the longer runtime or more intelligent navigation functionality.

Jump over to our home goods guide for even more price cuts on everyday essentials and more. This morning saw Schlage and Kwikset smart locks at up to 30% off as well as the ongoing kitchenware deals like the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker at $22. Not to mention, this discount on OXO’s 15-piece Steel Kitchen Utensil Set at $90.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 features:

Keep your floors clean with this ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum. Area mode and multi-floor mapping give you complete control over cleaning areas, and built-in sensors detect flooring types to ensure efficient performance on hard floors and carpets. This ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO robot vacuum automatically returns to its charging dock for effortless operation.

