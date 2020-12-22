OXO’s 15-piece Steel Kitchen Utensil Set drops to $90 shipped (Reg. $150+)

OXO is now offering its 15-piece Steel Utensil Set for $89.99 shipped. Simply apply coupon code OXODIS40 at checkout. Regularly as much as $187 direct, this set typically sell for $150 on Amazon where it rarely goes on sale and has never dropped below $110 or so. Today’s deal is easily one of the better prices we have tracked on this attractive kitchen accessory bundle. This set includes a spoon, slotted spoon, serving spoon, turner, lasagna turner, spaghetti server, 12-inch locking tongs, fish turner, flex turner, a whisk, pie server, pizza wheel, and even a can opener. All of which has a non-stick grip and resides neatly inside of the steel utensil holder with a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying a bit of a premium for the steel and quite thorough OXO kit above, but there are more affordable options for a kitchen utensil refresh out there. This 9-piece Amazon Brand Kitchen Utensil Set comes in at $24 Prime shipped, is shipping ahead of Christmas still (at the time of writing) and carries a 4+ star rating from 850 Amazon customers.

But there are loads of last-minute kitchenware deals to take a gander at right now. First up, dive into today’s Gold Box kitchenware sale for deals starting from $6.50 then check out this smoothie-ready blender for just $18. Get your coffee and tea setup in order with these offers on Nespresso’s De’Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee Machine and KitchenAid’s porcelain stovetop kettle, then hit up today’s air fryer offers from $25 and the ongoing Anova sous vide machine offers.

More on the OXO Steel 15 Piece Utensil Set:

The OXO Steel 15 Piece Utensil Set includes all the basic tools necessary for preparing and serving great meals. Each stainless steel utensil features a sleek design with a comfortable non-slip grip. This Set includes one Spoon, one Slotted Spoon, one Serving Spoon, one Turner, one Lasagna Turner, one Spaghetti Server, one 12-Inch Locking Tongs, one Fish Turner, one Flex Turner, one Whisk, one Pie Server, one Pizza Wheel, one Swivel Peeler, one Can Opener and one Utensil Holder with removable drip tray. Hand-wash only.

