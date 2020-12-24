Home Depot takes up to 30% off smart door locks from Schlage, Kwikset, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off select smart door locks and hardware. All orders can enjoy free shipping today. Our top pick is the Schlage Camelot Smart Door Lock for $199.99. Originally $298, it tends to be sold around $250 regularly. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 600 Home Depot reviewers. Check out the entire sale here or hit the jump for more.

Looking to change up your hallway door knobs? Check out the Juno Satin 4-pack in stain nickel for $59.31. That’s down from the usual $79 going rate and the second-best offer we’ve seen this year. With universal handling, these door knobs work with both right- and left-handed doors, making them easy to install around your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page for more. You’ll find additional deals on a wide range of products to help take your security to the next level, including a selection of smart door locks and pad locks that are rarely discounted.

Schlage Camelot features:

Control your home from anywhere with the Camelot Satin Nickel Connect Smart Lock with Alarm and Universal Accent Lever Handle set. It combines advanced features and compatibility with your home automation system, freeing you from the hassles of using keys. The Accent lever features an elegant wave-like design that effortlessly matches a room’s style without overshadowing it, while the Camelot handle set’s scalloped architectural details add instant charm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!