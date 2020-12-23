AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker sees rare price drop to $22.50 (Reg. $30+)

Sur La Table is now offering the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker for $22.46 with free shipping in orders over $75, or free in-store pickup where available. Just about all AeroPress models and bundles fetch around $30 regularly and don’t go on sale all that often at Amazon or elsewhere. Today’s offer is a rare chance to score the highly-rated manual coffee press system at a discount. It uses a “patented air-pressure, total-immersion method” for “rich flavor without bitterness.” Including 350 AeroPress filters, this system can brew three cups with one pressing in “about a minute.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the relatively low-tech-looking AeroPress isn’t working for you (don’t be fooled, the coffee is delicious), check out a more traditional French press like the 34-ounce Bodum Brazil. It sells for $20 Prime shipped and will still provide that simple pressed coffee approach, just within a German heat-resistant borosilicate glass pitcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

Speaking of coffee makers, Instant Pot’s latest single-serve machine is still at the all-time low of $80, just make sure you go score 3-months of MyPanera+ Coffee for FREE while you still can. Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on kitchenware and household essentials as well as our 2020 coffee feature for even more ideas.

More on the AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker:

Total immersion of the grounds in the water results in rapid yet robust extraction of flavor at the ideal temperature, for a smooth but amazingly rich taste. Air pressure also gently squeezes the last goodness from the grounds, further enriching flavor. The AeroPress® makes one to three cups of coffee or espresso in about a minute.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!