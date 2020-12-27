FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 85% on Kindle eBooks and digital magazines from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of top Kindle books for your reading list starting at $1.99. With a variety of titles included in today’s sale, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with best-selling titles from Tom Clancy, Andy Weir, and many other acclaimed authors. Everything included here carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds if not thousands of shoppers and you can shop all of the price cuts right here. Head below for more.

On top of the Kindle eBook deals, Amazon is also taking up to 85% off a selection of digital magazines and newspapers today. With prices starting at $2.75, you’ll be able to expand your reading list at some of the best prices of the year. The sale includes a variety of popular titles like The Washington Post, Wired, National Geographic, and more, so there’s something for just about anyone. Shop the entire sale right here.

This morning also saw a series of price cuts go live on Amazon’s previous-generation Kindle Oasis E-reader. Here you’ll be able to save up to 45%, with prices starting at $150 on Amazon’s high-end digital reading experience. Get all of the details right here before the 1-day sale expires and then hit up our media guide for more.

The Martian synopsis:

Six days ago, astronaut Mark Watney became one of the first people to walk on Mars. Now, he’s sure he’ll be the first person to die there. After a dust storm nearly kills him and forces his crew to evacuate while thinking him dead, Mark finds himself stranded and completely alone with no way to even signal Earth that he’s alive—and even if he could get word out, his supplies would be gone long before a rescue could arrive. 

